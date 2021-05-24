Home

Western division records highest number of arrests

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
July 11, 2021 10:05 am

46 people were arrested for social gathering with the Western Division recording the highest number of arrests with 38 cases.

There were a total of 77 reports of breach of curfew and health restrictions which also included two juveniles.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu says the Western Division recorded 45 cases in total, Eastern 16, Southern 15 and Central 1.

He says five people were arrested for breach of curfew in the West, 38 were for social gathering.

A 30-year old man was arrested for failing to wear a mask in a Public Service Vehicle.

A 50-year old bus driver was arrested for carrying passengers in excess of 50% capacity.

The social gathering arrests associated with liquor were made in Ba, Waiyavi, Stage 5 and in Nadi.

Seven men were also arrested for drinking kava in a village Hall in Ba.

The 16 arrests made in the Eastern Division were for breach of curfew and failure to wear a mask.

The ten arrests for breach of curfew were made in Davuilevu, Nakasi and Ovalau while a 17-year old and five others were arrested at the Nausori Market for failing to wear a mask.

Of the 15 arrests recorded in the Southern Division, 7 were for breach of curfew and 8 for social gathering breach.

Eight men were arrested for drinking liquor in Caubati and face possible additional charges for resisting arrest.

Four men were arrested along Gaji Road, Raiwaqa as they were drunk in public during curfew hours, two men were arrested in Narere and Valelevu as they were found in public during curfew hours without a valid reason and a 19-year old was found drunk along Tovata Road.

The lone arrest made in the Central Division involved a 39-year old man who was moving around in public during curfew hours.

 

