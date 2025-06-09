We are at war says Naivalurua

supplied

Minister for Policing, Ioane Naivalurua told the people of Tavuki Village on Kadavu Island that Fiji is at war with drugs.

Addressing community leaders and residents, the Minister called on villagers to take ownership of the drug problem, particularly marijuana cultivation, which he says is damaging lives and futures.

Naivalurua said the fight against drugs is a war that cannot be left to police alone, stressing that it is not just about enforcement but about saving lives.

He challenged communities to become the first line of defence, working together with government and law enforcement to protect their youth and secure a better future.

The visit also focused on long-term solutions, with government agencies promoting farming and fishing as sustainable economic alternatives.

The visit is part of a five-day tour of Kadavu aimed at tackling illegal activities and strengthening community partnerships.

