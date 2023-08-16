We are all Fijians: Seruiratu

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu has condemned Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s recent comments, concerning the use of the term, ‘vulagi’.

Seruiratu says Rabuka’s comments are profoundly disappointing and goes against the spirit of unity and mutual respect that our constitution so clearly embodies.

Seruiratu says this is a tactic that only serves to divide our people further and is in direct contravention of the principles that we, as Fijians hold dear.

The Opposition Leader questions how long does one have to live here to be recognized as a Fijian.

Seruiratu says we are all Fijians and it is no longer a debate but a reality and the universally accepted identity of Fiji as a nation many year ago.

He also commended the Social Democratic Liberal Party for making their stand on the issue, adding we are either naturalized or natural-born citizens.

Seruiratu says the Prime Minister’s disregard for the 2013 Constitution and the new Fiji that came into being with it is alarming and unacceptable.

Meanwhile the Prime Minister had earlier reminded the nation about the deep meaning of the word ‘vulagi’ as a term that shows acknowledgement and respect by the indigenous people.

Rabuka says that it is a term acknowledging commitment to being a host that can provide for and protect anyone.

Rabuka says that today is a call for us to gather and forge together a nation of unity.