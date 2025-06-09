Water security, infrastructure top meeting agenda

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo and Australian High Commissioner to Fiji Peter Roberts.

Boosting water resilience and infrastructure development topped the agenda during a recent high-level meeting.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo met with Australian High Commissioner Peter Roberts to discuss these priorities.

The talks focused on expanding cooperation under the Vuvale Partnership, with both countries reaffirming their commitment to joint initiatives such as groundwater mapping, hospital upgrades, and flood protection.

Australia is currently investing $14.5 million into CWM Hospital upgrades and supporting plans for a new modern facility.

They are also backing the Nadi River Flood Alleviation Project through the Australia Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific.

Other key areas discussed includes urban growth, land reforms, and efforts to modernize Fiji’s land title system.

