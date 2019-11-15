Baulevu and Raralevu residents will face water disruption

Hundreds of Fijians living between Baulevu and Raralevu can expect low water pressure to no water from tonight.

The Water Authority of Fiji says this as they will be carrying out repair works on a defective valve in Verata, Wailevu, and Maumi which has been affecting Fijians for some day.

The Authority says the defective valve is one of the reasons water supply has not normalized for Cautata, Ovea, Lakena and Vatoa.

WAF also says water carting trucks are being deployed across the affected areas.

It’s expected that water restoration will normalize from 5pm tomorrow.