Water metering project to cut losses

The Water Authority of Fiji has launched the first smart water metering project to tackle high non-revenue water, which currently stands at 47 percent.

The initiative aims to modernize the network, improve reliability, and enhance billing accuracy.

The project began in May and is expected to finish by the third quarter.

WAF is replacing old meters with Itron mechanical meters fitted with Cyble communication modules.

WAF head of customer, WAF Head of Customer Metering and Installation JOsateki Sivo said the upgrade was a major step toward a more efficient water network.

Water usage data will be collected through Itron’s cloud-based Temetra system.

Manual readings will no longer be needed.

The system allows WAF to identify leaks quickly, reduce water loss, and improve financial sustainability.

The project aligns with WAF’s Water Sector Strategy 2050, focusing on clean water, safe sanitation, sustainability, and workforce development.

The Cyble modules can withstand Fiji’s coastal conditions, including salt spray and extreme weather, reducing maintenance costs.

General Manager of Pacific Technologies New Zealand, Danish Khalil, said the installation was simple and delivers immediate benefits.

He added that the solution will also be deployed across the region to strengthen water management.

