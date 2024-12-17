Warwick Fiji Resort reassures guests of safety

Warwick Fiji Resort says it wants to reassure all guests that they maintain the highest standards of food and beverage safety.

Resort management issued a statement following recent media reports related to seven of their guests falling ill after allegedly consuming Pina Colada cocktails at their property.

The management says as a business that has proudly traded in Fiji for almost 40 years, this is an unprecedented event for them, as they take the safety of their guests very seriously.

The management is currently working jointly with the authorities to determine what caused this unfortunate incident.

They say they are committed to ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone who visits their resort.

The management further says that they remain committed to the health and safety of their guests, and are with them at every step of the way as they investigate this unfortunate incident.

Meanwhile Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka had confirmed yesterday that the drink samples from the suspected alcohol poisoning incident at Warwick Fiji Resort will be sent to Australia for analysis.

Gavoka had said that the seven affected individuals were served Pina Coladas at the resort’s Suva Wing Bar.

He says that the same drink was served at four other bars within the resort that evening, yet no other guests fell ill.