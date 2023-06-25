WAF to reduce NRW

[File Photo]

The Water Authority of Fiji will be looking for a performance-based contract to find a partner who can work with them to reduce Non-Revenue Water.

Chief Executive Dr. Amit Chanan says a good NRW performance base contractor will be vital for WAF to become an efficient organization.

Dr. Chanan says In March this year alone, WAF responded to 150 burst mains, and the water that is lost through leakage, also known as non-revenue water, is now costing WAF $23 million annually.

Therefore, Dr. Chanan says leakage management is critical.

“It is an approach that is supported by the Asian Development Bank, and we are hoping that some of the tier-one players out there who are really experts in this space will be able to come to Fiji and work with us. “

Meanwhile, Dr. Chanan says there is a need to invest in asset renewal to build system redundancy as most of Fiji’s water assets are nearing the end of their design life but are continuing to be overworked to meet the demand.