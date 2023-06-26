WAF increases Nagado capacity

The Water Authority of Fiji is building an additional 20 million litres capacity at the Nagado Water Treatment Plant in Nadi.

Chief Executive Dr Amit Chanan says this is designed to give a buffer to meet the current demand for the Nadi/Lautoka area.

Dr Chanan says that with the growing tourism sector in Nadi, this added capacity will also ensure that there is no water issue when tourists visit Fiji.

WAF Chief Executive Dr Amit Chanan.

He adds that they intend to ensure that customers have access to quality, treated water.

“This is designed to give the buffer not only to meet the current demand but also the fact that our tourism sector is growing and Denarau is growing, so we want to make sure there are no water issues when tourists come to Fiji and they do get quality treated water.”

Dr. Chanan says a lot of tourists, before coming to Fiji, questioned if the treated water in the country is drinkable.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad revealed that WAF will get the money it needs for capital expenditure over the next year, to ensure that they are able to begin solving the problems of intermittent water supply in some parts of the country.