TC HAROLD
News

Vusuya not spared by tornado

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
April 8, 2020 12:43 pm
Not a single house was spared from damage as a tornado swept through Vusuya settlement early this morning.

Not a single house was spared from damage as a tornado swept through Vusuya settlement early this morning.

Vusuya resident Divendra Vijay says it was a nightmare for them to wake up to all the damage.

He says the tornado hit them at about 3am, bringing with it strong winds and heavy rain.

Article continues after advertisement

“I woke up when i heard a loud voice and all of a sudden i saw things started flying. I was so frightened. So the first thing i did was  try to keep myself safe, it lasted for only two minutes. After that it was gone but the wind stays, It was so scary, really scary. Everything was destroyed like the roof and everything.”

Part of Vusuya Settlement is still flooded as heavy rain continues.

