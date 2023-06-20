VOU dancer accepted into prestigious New York program

Evangeline Kumar

A local dancer and member of the VOU Dance Company has been accepted to the prestigious New York Broadway Dance Centre for its summer program.

VOU Head of Digital & Marketing Gabriel Ho says Evangeline Kumar, who is an esteemed senior dancer in the group will attend the Summer Training Program for Contemporary Dance.

He says this opportunity allows advanced dancers to immerse themselves in Broadway Dance Centre’s legendary training in the heart of New York City.

According to Ho, Kumar was awarded the opportunity as part of VOU’s Five-Year Loyalty award in 2021.

Kumar says with her departure scheduled in a few days, the experience will broaden her understanding of contemporary dance and deepen her appreciation for the exquisite art form.

She will be in New York from 2nd to 17th of July.