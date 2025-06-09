Votua acts to preserve tradition amid modern challenges

There has been a noticeable shift in Fijian traditional practices and respect for village leadership compared to previous generations.

Lekutu District Representative Ovini Baleinamu highlighted this issue as Votua faces challenges in upholding culture, traditions, and language, particularly among youths. He attributes the change largely to technology, which is reshaping lifestyles in both rural and urban areas.

“For us in Votua, that is one of the main focuses — to maintain this respect for our vanua, the chief, and the people. It’s something that is no longer seen, and it’s a whole new approach compared to when our elders used to abide by it.”

Baleinamu added that village operations today are vastly different from three decades ago.

Meanwhile, the Vanua o Burenitu is preparing to host the Bose Ko Viti in 2028, with preparations including planting root crops, upgrading facilities, improving infrastructure, and readying accommodation for the event.

