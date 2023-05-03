Visa exemption talks for people in VKB underway

[Source: File]

Former Fiji citizens who are registered in the Vola ni Kawa Bula could soon enter the country without having to obtain a visa or permit.

This as the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration is holding consultations around the country in collaboration with the Office of the Attorney General to review the 2003 Immigration Act.

If the Act is amended, then those registered under the VKB will qualify for visa and permit exemption.

Currently persons entitled to enter the country without permits include citizens, a child of a former citizen under the age of 12 years, a member of the military forces of another country, a person to whom immunities and privileges have been extended in Fiji and a person employed in the Fijian government or government of any country (in the course of duty).

Consultations are being held in Nadi today and the amendment in the Act will depend on feedback from the general public and consultations.