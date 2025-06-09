Violent home robber jailed

A man has been sentenced to almost 12 years in prison for a violent home robbery that traumatised a family.

High Court judge Justice Lee Burney handed down the sentence of 11 years and nine months to Joji Nasedra.

He was convicted of two counts of aggravated robbery.

The court heard that Nasedra led the robbery at the home of Jay Kumar on April 1 last year where six victims including a 14-year-old boy, three teenage girls and an elderly woman were tied up, gagged and threatened with sexual violence while $6,000 and mobile phones were stolen.

The prosecution argued the robberies caused high harm, citing the use of accomplices, late-night attacks and the physical and psychological impact on the victims.

Nasedra’s lawyer highlighted his remorse, his role as a father of four including a disabled child and stated that no weapon was used to threaten or harm the victims.

Justice Burney acknowledged the mitigating factors but emphasised the seriousness of the crimes, noting the lasting trauma inflicted on the children and other family members.

Nasedra will be eligible for parole after serving seven years and nine months in prison.

He has been given 30 days to appeal the sentence in the Court of Appeal.

