Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Vunisea Hospital now a COVID admission facility |57 new infections in Kadavu, West records seven deaths |Nabouwalu containment protocols lifted|Northern villages implement restrictions|Police forensics team helps retrieve bodies|Calls to decentralize health services: NGO|Focus is on halting transmission outside Viti Levu|Ten more deaths from COVID-19, 11 new infections in Kadavu|November 1st target for international travel|Nurse pushes on after recovering from COVID|We work with guidance from WHO: Dr Waqainabete|Ration packs for Northern Division|Around 8,000 Year 13 students qualify for vaccine|Vaccination threshold remains unchanged|Provide the right information: Dr Tudravu|Ration packs for Namara Tiri residents|Students help families during COVID|Fiji on track to recovery: Bainimarama|Health personnel to return to their stations|Psychosocial support in maritime islands|Police firm on enforcing COVID-safe measures|Six new COVID-19 cases on Malolo island|Over $100m paid in unemployment assistance|Fijians urged to get vaccinated|COVID free village fears threat of infection|
Full Coverage

News

Villagers to refrain from harming seal

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
September 1, 2021 3:00 am

Beqa villagers have been told to refrain from harming the seal that was sighted in Rukua village yesterday.

The Ministry of Fisheries says sightings of the seal which has gone viral on social media comes a surprise as the aquatic mammal has traveled a long way from its natural habitat.

The mammal is commonly known as Australasian fur seal, South Australian fur seal, New Zealand fur seal, Antipodean fur seal, or long-nosed fur seal.

Article continues after advertisement

Marine scientists at the Massey University in New Zealand confirmed the species is mainly found around southern Australia and New Zealand.

Director of Fisheries, Neomai Ravitu says fur seals are known to go astray and end up in far-fetched locations for various reasons.

It could have been swept in by currents, as fur seals sometimes like to explore and end up in strange places.

A hands-off approach to seals has been recommended by the Ministry.

Experts have also further recommended that people keep 20 meters away from the seal.

Villagers are not to feed the seal as they can become reliant on humans for food.

While seals can look harmless, they can still inflict serious injuries to people and can carry infectious diseases.

 

 

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.