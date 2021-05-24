Villagers to refrain from harming seal

Beqa villagers have been told to refrain from harming the seal that was sighted in Rukua village yesterday.

The Ministry of Fisheries says sightings of the seal which has gone viral on social media comes a surprise as the aquatic mammal has traveled a long way from its natural habitat.

The mammal is commonly known as Australasian fur seal, South Australian fur seal, New Zealand fur seal, Antipodean fur seal, or long-nosed fur seal.

Marine scientists at the Massey University in New Zealand confirmed the species is mainly found around southern Australia and New Zealand.

Director of Fisheries, Neomai Ravitu says fur seals are known to go astray and end up in far-fetched locations for various reasons.

It could have been swept in by currents, as fur seals sometimes like to explore and end up in strange places.

A hands-off approach to seals has been recommended by the Ministry.

Experts have also further recommended that people keep 20 meters away from the seal.

Villagers are not to feed the seal as they can become reliant on humans for food.

While seals can look harmless, they can still inflict serious injuries to people and can carry infectious diseases.