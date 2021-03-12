Villagers look to new beginnings

Three months after rising floodwaters nearly washed away their village, the people of Cogea in Wainunu Bua are anticipating their relocation to a new site.

Village Headman, Atekini Nairibuli, says work has already started clearing a piece of land they identified for families to move to.

Speaking to FBC News, Nairibuli says they conducted a traditional ceremony asking the landowning unit’s permission to use their land and this has been granted.

There are plans to build 32 home on the new site.

The geological survey has also been completed and a report on whether the land is suitable and safe for living is expected soon.

28 homes were destroyed at the height of TC Yasa, 18 of them were washed away by floodwaters.

Cogea Village sits at the junction of two rivers and over the years the erosion of the river banks have slowly consumed the village from both ends.