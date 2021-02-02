Home

News

Villagers delighted with relief assistance

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
February 4, 2021 5:37 am

Villagers of Wailotua in Wainibuka have praised the relief efforts rendered by the Mokani Community Association and the Mokani Rugby Club Team.

The Association yesterday distributed clothes, shoes, cooking utensils, basic food items to over 20 families affected by the severe flooding at the height of TC Ana over the weekend.

Tui Wailevu Spokesperson Samuela Madraitabua says the relief items were to be delivered to the Northern Division and this plan was cancelled due to the damaged road in the Labasa area.

“I was very emotional when receiving the relief items from the President of the Mokani Rugby Club, Mr Seremaia Vueti and Turaga Ni Koro of Mokani Village. It’s a blessing from heaven and this will help bring relief to families and smiles to the people of Wailotua.”

President of the Mokani Rugby Club, Seremaia Vueti thanked the Mokani Community for their contribution that make this initiative happen in a timely manner.

Vueti says this is part of the Mokani Rugby Club ‘Give Back to the Community Project’.

 

