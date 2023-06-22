Village Improvement Scheme approved

[File Photo]

Cabinet endorsed the reactivation of the Village Improvement Scheme.

The scheme was initiated in 2001 to provide assistance for basic infrastructural development including evacuation facilities as well as drainage and sanitation improvements to raise the living standards in iTaukei villages.

The iTaukei Affairs Board is currently undertaking a profiling exercise in the second village.

Data from the exercise will inform the development of an Integrated Village Development Plan.

It will include the identification of villages in dire need of assistance and a revised VIS Guideline.

Funding for the scheme will be considered through the annual budget process.