Village declared unsafe due to land cracks

Close to 50 families at Nabavatu Village in Dreketi, Macuata are refusing to move back to their homes in fear of a massive landslide.

Land cracks are visible throughout the village following several days of heavy downpour which became worse due to Tropical Cyclone Ana.

Village headman, Viliame Naibono, believes the cracks have appeared due to the infiltration of rainwater into the ground.

Article continues after advertisement

The longest crack starts from the home of the village padre, across the ground and into the church.

Inside the Church, the crack is visible from one wall, across the floor and onto the other wall.

It then runs downhill, across the village footpath and under several homes causing damage and further weakening the structure.

FBC News understands, officials from the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources have carried out an inspection and declared the village unsafe.

The villagers have been urged to evacuate to Dreketi Central College.

Dreketi District Representative, Eseroma Lava, says it is a disaster waiting to happen and is totally unsafe for dwelling.

Several houses have sustained cracks and the floors are on the verge of collapsing while the pipes are displaced.

Lava says living in their homes is not safe at all.

He says 47 homes are directly affected by the cracks that are appearing all over the village and getting longer and wider by the day.

A new site has now been identified for the villagers to relocate to.

Lava says the villagers have been informed of the relocation and will be provided temporary shelters.

Health officers have completed inspecting the site to ensure is it safe for dwellings.

There are close to 90 homes in the village.