Vendors grateful for seasonal crops

Tomasi Cagilaba

Market vendors appreciate seasonal crops like Fijian Asparagus (Duruka) and mandarins, as these significantly boost their income during their peak season.

Tomasi Cagilaba, who began selling produce at the Lautoka market after being laid off during the pandemic, considers this decision one of the best he has ever made.

While he sells various crops year-round, Cagilaba notes a clear increase in his daily earnings when certain seasonal foods are in high demand.

Similarly, 58-year-old Tikiko Yacarere, a vendor at the Lautoka market for 25 years, has seen his earnings rise by selling mandarins, capitalizing on the fruit’s high demand.



[58-year-old Tikiko Yacarere]

Yacarere acknowledges that while these seasonal goods are only available for a limited time, he is grateful for the higher profits they bring.

“The sale of mandarin oranges during their season has increased our daily income, though I know it won’t last long.”

Yacere is encouraging Fijians to plant more seasonal crops, recognizing their potential to generate increased earnings for a specific period.

