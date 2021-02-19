Vanuatu indicates support for Fiji in USP saga

The Vanuatu government has also weighed in on the issues surrounding USP.

Prime Minister Bob Weibur in a statement has conveyed Vanuatu’s desire for issues surrounding Ahluwalia’s deportation to be resolved with Fiji as host.

Weibur has also called on staff and students to respect ongoing processes to restore confidence and stability in USP.

The Vanuatu Prime Minister says they look forward to continuing to engage constructively on related issues as an active member of the USP Council, and to ensure they are resolved swiftly in a conciliatory manner.

Meanwhile, Chancellor of the University of the South Pacific and President of Nauru Lionel Aingimea has invited Professor Pal Ahluwalia and his wife to Nauru as the saga at USP continues.

In a statement, Aingimea says he continues to be most concerned about events that led to the deportation of Ahluwalia and his wife.

He adds that he has been entrusted by the USP Council to Chair a sub-committee that will make recommendations to the Council about the Vice Chancellor’s contract and his continuing in this role from one of the

University’s other member countries.

The Sub-Committee will make its recommendations to the Council shortly.

The USP Chancellor adds, as the Council resolves the status of Ahluwalia’s contract, he has invited the professor to Nauru.