USPSA to not get involved in termination dispute

The University of the South Pacific Students Association has expressed its stance on ongoing issues at the institution.

In a statement this morning, the USPSA says it acknowledges that the recent termination of an employee by USP temporarily affected services to some students.

It further says that USPSA does not have any jurisdiction to involve itself in a matter that is solely between an employee and an employer.

The Association says it also notes that there are legal processes that need to be followed for any redress arising out of such matters.

In the statement it says the USPSA also respects the procedures and processes laid out in the respective Ordinances and Statues of the University and its Council.

It says that following concerns raised by some of its members, the executive has met with relevant stakeholders to discuss arrangements that have been put forward for the affected students.

The Association says it remains in regular communication with the management, including with the Vice Chancellor and President, Professor Pal Ahluwalia.