USPSA raises concerns on External Review Committee composition

The University of the South Pacific Staff Association has raised concerns about the composition of the External Review Committee announced by the Higher Education Commission Fiji.

In a statement, Association President Elizabeth Fong says while it recognizes and welcomes the review of local universities for quality assurance, it is equally important to ensure that the committee comprises individuals who are experts in areas that are relevant and related to the higher education sector.

Fong says the USPSA questions the expertise of the Chief Executives of the Consumer Council of Fiji Seema Shandil and Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission Joel Abraham, who are both part of the Committee.

She adds it is unusual to see two members of the Committee from one university in Australia, which in her perspective is unacceptable.



This refers to Monash University academics Professor Simon Wilkie and Professor Paresh Narayan.

Professor Wilkie is also the chair of the Committee.

Fong says in addition, one of these two members has previously engaged professionally with the Fiji National University, the University of the South Pacific and the Higher Education Commission, which could be a matter of serious conflict of interest.

Fong says the USPSA requests the Higher Education Commission Fiji and the Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro to reconsider the membership of the External Review Committee so that any conflict of interest or inappropriateness can be resolved.

She says the USPSA also requests the Commission Board and the Education Minister to reconsider the membership of the Review Committee so that it has the right expertise to conduct the review it has been tasked to do.

Fong adds gender balance is also very important, confirmed by 60 percent of higher education graduates in Fiji being female.

FBC News has sent questions to the Higher Education Commission Fiji and the Education Minister.