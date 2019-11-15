US government increases financial assistance to Fiji

The United States has pledged to increase its financial assistance to Fiji and ten other regional countries in areas that needs serious attention.

USAID Mission Director to the Pacific, Lawrence Hardy made the announcement saying this year’s allocation will double when compared to the past few years.

The US government’s assistance known as the Pacific Pledge aims to improve the standard of living among other pressing issues in the region.

“The US government is expanding its relationship with the Pacific island region. In total, the US government is committing over US$100M – almost FJD$220M in the new US assistance to the region as part of the Pacific Pledge and the Indo-Pacific vision”.

Hardy also highlighted that more projects have been designed to assist Fiji on climate change adaptation strategies and frameworks.

“The USAID is working with the government of Fiji and other stakeholders to draft and implement policies to achieve the country’s adaptation goals. REDDY project is designed to increase the Pacific islands access to international sources of climate finance”.

The Mission Director highlighted as part of their approach to the Pacific Pledge and the pacific region – several other US government agencies are expected to provide new funding and support in the near future.

Since 2017, the US government has helped the region to identify and mobilize US$81M from international climate financing sources for investment in the Pacific islands including here in Fiji.