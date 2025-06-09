Urgent action needed for Levuka Town

Levuka Town Council continues to struggle with serious administrative, financial and infrastructure issues.

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua said the town operates without a permanent CEO and depends heavily on special administrators working voluntarily.

The council faces a $30,000 annual deficit and finds it difficult to attract skilled staff due to its remote location.

She outlined these concerns in Parliament while presenting the Levuka Town Council 2018 Annual Report.

“Mr. Speaker, Sir, as of 2025, Levuka Town Council continues to operate without a permanent Chief Executive Officer and operates with minimal staff. Special administrators, including Mr. Ben Naidu, have been voluntarily filling executive roles without compensation – a commendable act of public service.”

Qereqeretabua pointed to delays in reporting, limited technical capacity and weak waste management including inadequate collection services and a lack of equipment.

She also noted tourism development constraints with poor roads, unsafe port facilities and limited partnership with Tourism Fiji restricting economic opportunities.

The committee recommended dedicated financial support, recruitment incentives and technical assistance from larger councils to help address these challenges.

Opposition MP Parveen Kumar warned that without permanent leadership, service delivery will continue to suffer.

He proposed a shared-services model where well-resourced councils provide expertise to smaller towns like Levuka.

Opposition MP Rinesh Sharma called for targeted government grants for heritage maintenance, infrastructure upgrades and improved municipal operations.

The government has pledged support through the 2025–2026 budget, allocating funds for heritage structure rehabilitation, waste management, park upgrades and special administrator allowances.

Machinery, market facilities and emergency services have also been improved with domestic and international assistance.

Qereqeretabua stressed that Levuka’s historical and cultural significance demands sustained investment.

She urged ongoing government support to strengthen leadership, improve infrastructure and preserve heritage, ensuring Levuka remains a functioning municipality and a living symbol of Fiji’s history.

