Untreated termite infestations will cost Fiji $3.6b

[File Photo]

The Biosecurity Authority of Fiji estimates Fiji will lose $3.6 billion by 2060 if the termite infestation crisis is not addressed.

Chief Executive, Michael Bartlett says this crisis is caused by the Asian Subterranean Termite that came to Fiji through infested shipping pallets several years ago.

The termite Taskforce met today to map out an action plan.

Article continues after advertisement

“The economic model is in Perth, believe that we will be looking at $3 billion worth of losses by 2060, in terms of the infrastructure, businesses and loss of property, that’s in Viti Levu. On Vanua Levu we’re looking at $620 million so you’re looking at $3.6 billion dollars estimates if we do nothing that’s what we’re looking at.”

Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna, says it is ready to put in the financial muscle to tackle AST.

“For its part government is providing budgetary support to BAF for both operational and capital since its establishment. Since 2018-2019, Government has allocated $6.3 million to BAF in general.”

Tubuna says the Task Force will be a think tank to discuss strategies, diagnose the state of the issue, and prescribe relevant policies and initiatives.