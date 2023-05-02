University of Fiji launches UniFiji Wai-Jal project

(L-R): Mrs. Pathik and Mr. Pathik (a founder of the University of Fiji), Ms. Maca Ratabua (UFSA Acting President), The Vice Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem, Mrs Arya and Kamlesh Arya having the honor to cut the ribbon. [Source: Supplied]

The University of Fiji has launched its UniFiji Wai-Jal project, providing a reliable water supply to its Saweni Campus through its own borehole, tank, and tap system.

The project, which means “Water for Life” in the iTaukei and Hindi languages, was officially commissioned by the Pro-Chancellor and Chair of the University Council, Kamlesh Arya.

According to Vice-Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem, the decision to develop its own water supply was made in 2022 to reduce costs and ensure a regular supply of chemical-free water for the University’s organic garden and landscaping project.

After exploratory drilling in October 2022, a good source of artesian water was discovered at a depth of just over 18 meters at the back of the University’s property in Saweni.

Professor Shameem states that the University partnered with Western Drilling Company Pte Limited for the drilling and Techno (Fiji) Pte Limited for the installation of solar-powered pumps.

A 10,000-litre tank has also been installed to store the water.

The VC adds that the borehole output is significant and can supply not only the University’s needs but also those of the Saweni and Vuda communities during water shortages in the area.