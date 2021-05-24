Universities to refrain from making incorrect statements

The Consumer Council of Fiji is urging universities to refrain from making statements which are incorrect or likely to create a false impression.

This is after the University of the South Pacific last week claimed that it has been ranked in the top 10 percent of universities in the world.

Consumer Council Fiji Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says USP’s claim of being in the top 10 percent of universities in the world is misleading and overstretched at best.

While the Council recognizes and congratulates USP for attaining a ranking in the Times Higher Education ranking 2021, Shandil says USP should exercise greater diligence when making such statements as it impacts a lot of stakeholders in the region including its current and potential students – the consumers of USP’s students.

She added this is an exaggeration.

The Council is also concerned with USP’s claim that it is part of an exclusive club of universities.

Shandil says that any organization which charges consumers for its products and services are essentially engaging in unethical practices by making such unsubstantiated claims of exclusivity as it is seen as a marketing tactic to lure consumers – who are potential students in this case.

She says USP has and continues to greatly contribute to the development of the region hence should place itself above such marketing gimmicks which may bring disrepute to them.

Former USP Deputy Vice Chancellor for Research, Innovation and International, Professor Derrick Armstrong has also weighed in, saying the claims of the top ten percent in the world is a slightly controversial issue given the number of institutions surveyed.

Professor Armstrong says being included in the ranking and being recognized by the Times Higher Education is an achievement, but it should not be exaggerated.

Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Education, Professor Jito Vanualailai in response says the ABC report discredits a regional university and caused reputational risk to our researchers, staff and students.

He adds that based on 20,000 universities globally, the USP position is that the ranking would have the university in the top 10%.