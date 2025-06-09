Unity Fiji accepts judgment, still wants 2013 Constitution removed

Unity Fiji Party leader Savenaca Narube

Unity Fiji Party leader Savenaca Narube says the Supreme Court’s opinion on the 2013 Constitution is “a step forward” but falls short of what his party had hoped for.

Narube told FBC News that while Unity Fiji accepts the Court’s ruling, the party had wanted the 2013 Constitution to be completely removed, saying it was “imposed on the people” and does not reflect their will.

“The Supreme Court has decided on another pathway, which is to reduce the requirements for amending the Constitution. Now, it’s two-thirds of Parliament and a simple majority for the referendum. That’s progress for us, because the people’s wishes for amendment are much easier than they were before.”

However, the former Reserve Bank Governor stressed that the Court could have gone further.

“They could have gone much further, I would think, but maybe that’s for another day.”

Narube added that the party will carefully study the full judgment before deciding its next steps.

“We’ll talk with our lawyers about what we could do. As you know, we had planned to challenge the 2013 Constitution in court. We may still go down that road, but we’ll study this judgment carefully before we make our next call.”

The Unity Fiji leader acknowledged that Parliament now holds the key to any amendments to the Constitution but said his party will continue to push for what it believes is a truly “constitutional Constitution” that reflects the will of the people.

