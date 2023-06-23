UniFiji Hosts Biggest Morning Tea

[Source: Supplied]

The University of Fiji sees health and well-being as part of a spectrum of activities to encourage everyone to live a healthy lifestyle and keep serious diseases such as cancer at bay.

This has been highlighted by Vice-Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem during Fiji’s Biggest Morning Tea”, organized by the Umanand Prasad School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Professor Shameem says hosting the event presented the University with an opportunity to help the Fiji Cancer Society in providing care for cancer patients, raising awareness, and collecting funds.

She adds that de-stressing is very important as a health issue, and the University has plans in place for sporting opportunities at the university for both men and women to assist with wellness.

Cash donations will be collected by the University until the 12th of next month and handed over to the Fiji Cancer Society thereafter.