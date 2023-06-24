Unhygienic practices in restaurants concerning

There is a growing concern about unhygienic practices in restaurants.

The Consumer Council says this year alone, they have received over 200 complaints pertaining to this.

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Seema Shandil says food and beverage complaints ranked second on the list, and this calls for action.

“So we have seen this the presence of maggots, the presence of cockroaches in meals it is becoming absolutely alarming and shows the level of negligence, the level of carelessness and the level of money-making attitude of certain restaurants.”

She says the council is working with relevant stakeholders, conducting inspections, and urging consumers to be vigilant.