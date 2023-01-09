Unfair dismissal of workers to be investigated: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during the thanksgiving service at the Vodafone Arena in Suva yesterday.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has committed to investigating what he described as the unlawful dismissal of some young Fijians from employment.

He highlighted this briefly in his address during the thanksgiving service at the Vodafone Arena in Suva yesterday.

Rabuka states that the youths claimed they were unfairly dismissed.

However, he did not specify whether the youths were employed by the private or public sector.

“Most of those young people that were performing those action dance this afternoon were in their words unfairly laid off from work. It is our responsibility to make sure we find out the truth, if they have the right to go back-they will go back. That’s what we owe them.”

Rabuka has encouraged the Members of Parliament and party supporters to be responsible in their relationships and to serve everyone.

President of the Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma Reverend Ili Vunisuwai pleaded with the MP’s to hear the plight of the poor and marginalized.

“Our country is in great need of men and women who are in filled with this kind of power to turn around the will and stir this country to safety where we can all live in peace and harmony.”

The PM has encouraged young people to stay focused and develop maturity as they will one day be tasked with the responsibility of looking after this country.