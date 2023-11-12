Uncertainty surrounds TDO2F’s path

[Source: Fiji Met/ Facebook]

The Nadi Weather Office alerts that Tropical Disturbance TD02F is set to approach the Fiji Group by later Tuesday.

The current forecast places its likely path to the west of Viti Levu, yet substantial uncertainty persists, emphasized by the grey shading on the map.

The Fiji Meteorological Service warns of gale to storm force winds sweeping across the country from late Tuesday into Wednesday.

These potent winds carry the potential to damage infrastructure, dislodge tree branches, and pose risks for sea travel and coastal areas, especially during high tides.

The looming threat extends to flooding in low-lying regions, heightening concerns of flash floods.

While the system is not anticipated to escalate into a severe tropical cyclone due to unfavourable conditions, the public is strongly advised to closely monitor updates from the Fiji Meteorological Service, recognizing the unpredictable nature of tropical disturbances.