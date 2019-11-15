UN reassures commitment to Fiji

The United Nations has reassured its commitment to helping Fiji and the Pacific.

While officiating at the United Nations 75th Anniversary celebrations, UN Resident Coordinator Sanaka Samarasinha says they will continue to help in the development of Fiji and the Pacific Island countries especially during this pandemic.

“I would like to re-affirm the United Nations commitment to the governments and people we serve that we will continue to spare no effort to work in partnership with all of you in all these areas as we strive to gather to fulfill the promise of nations United.”

Samarasinha commended the efforts of the Fiji Military Forces in their peacekeeping duties in the past 40 years.

He says the United Nations has reviewed its systems and programs in the last two years to ensure that humanity continues to be one of the major focuses of the organization.

The United Nations was established in 1945 and currently has 193 members’ states and two observer states.