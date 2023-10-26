UN commends Fiji’s SDG commitment

Dirk Wagener [left] paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The United Nations Resident Coordinator has commended Fiji’s commitment to implementing the Sustainable Development Goals and acknowledged the country’s significant progress in various areas.

Dirk Wagener paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to discuss ongoing collaborations and jointly explore opportunities for further enhancing the partnership between Fiji and the UN.

Wagener reiterated the UN’s dedication to supporting Fiji’s development priorities and highlighted the importance of inclusive and equitable growth for all citizens.

Prime Minister Rabuka emphasized the significance of aligning national priorities with the goals and principles of the UN in order to create a sustainable and inclusive future for Fiji.

He reiterated Fiji’s commitment to working closely with the UN and other stakeholders to achieve the SDGs and address the pressing needs of the nation.

The courtesy visit demonstrates the strong partnership and shared commitment to advancing sustainable development in Fiji.

Their discussions laid the foundation for continued collaboration and collective efforts towards a more prosperous and resilient Fiji