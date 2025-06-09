Uluinakorotabu grateful for QVSOB, in taking up inclusivity approach

[File Photo]

Advocate for people living with disabilities, Nafitalai Uluinakorotabu, says he is a proud Queen Victoria School Old Boy as he witnessed his community bring to life the “Stride with Strength” Walkathon.

Uluinakorotabu, an old scholar from the class of 2003–2005, says the initiative marks a powerful step forward in promoting inclusion and standing against gender-based violence.

He says the event exceeded expectations as it is not only a fundraising initiative but also as a unifying platform for families, communities, and supporters of QVS.

“The whole program was a success, and I’m very proud because, as a person with a disability, the QVS Old Boys have come together to fight for inclusion and also fight against GBV. I know this was a fundraising event, but it brought together communities and families from the QVS community.”

The event also saw Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali and Minister for Women, Sashi Kiran, Uluinakorotabu adds that having these leaders present strengthened the impact of the initiative, especially among men participants.

He adds that QVS is among the few schools to take such a strong public stance on both disability inclusion and GBV advocacy.

“We continue to work with the Ministry of Women, FWRM, and the National Council for Persons with Disabilities. I think this could become an ongoing, annual event.”

He is encouraging Fijians to keep an eye out for updates on the possibility of another walkathon next year.

