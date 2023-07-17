UAE to increase cooperation with Fiji

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The United Arab Emirates looks forward to strengthen cooperation with Fiji in important areas of development such as economy, trade, tourism and investment, climate change and renewable energy.

UAE’s support was conveyed to Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Lesikimacuata Korovavala during a meeting with the UAE delegation.

During their official visit to Fiji this week, the UAE delegation looked at opportunities to deepen partnership with Fiji particularly as UAE prepares to host COP 28 later this year.

Dr. Korovavala thanked the UAE delegation for their timely visit to Fiji to build stronger cooperation ahead of COP28 and also acknowledged UAE’s assistance to Fiji through initiatives which empowers local communities and improve their livelihood.

He welcomed UAE’s commitment to upgrade levels of cooperation with Fiji on issues of mutual importance in economic development and climate change.



Other issues included Air Services Agreement, visa arrangement, and UAE’s desire for closer cooperation with the Pacific Islands Forum.

Speaking on behalf of the UAE delegation, Director of Department of East Asia and Pacific Affairs Nooh Al Hammadi expressed his appreciation to Dr. Korovavala for the fruitful discussions on advancement of development cooperation.

He says UAE looks forward for Fiji’s active participation and support in the lead up to COP28- a platform for Fiji and the Pacific region to leverage greater global support on various issues including climate change.

He says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of UAE will also collaborate closely with the Ministry in providing more capacity building and exchange programs in a wide range of areas.

The UAE has also assisted Fiji in the reconstruction of 3 new schools in Lautoka, Navua and Sigatoka, as part of the rehabilitation assistance following the Tropical Cyclone Winston.