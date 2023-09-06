Two more traders likely to face charges

[Source: Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission/Facebook]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission plans to bring charges against two additional traders.

This comes as part of their ongoing seven-day market inspections, which started after the new VAT rate was introduced last month.

FCCC chief executive, Joel Abraham states they are conducting VAT monitoring in collaboration with the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service to guarantee fairness to both consumers and businesses.

“We had reported previously that during the inspections and surveys we found 62 traders who were in breach and of this we have been able to complete investigation against two and are expecting to lay charges against these two traders by next week. The rest are of course in the investigation phase.”

Abraham reports that in the previous month, they conducted 452 surveys.

He further reveals that during the last fiscal year, they conducted several investigations and identified 880 violations, with 72 currently under investigation.

Additionally, 26 cases have been forwarded to the legal department for further action.

Abraham highlights that the primary issues uncovered during these investigations were businesses refusing to sell at maximum prices and failing to provide price marking.