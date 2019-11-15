Two more recover from COVID-19

Two more COVID-19 patients have recovered, with only 4 cases now active in Fiji.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama confirms cases 16 and 17 have now recovered, meaning Fiji has a 78% recovery rate.

The active cases remaining are patient 4 from Nadera, Nasinu, patient 6 – the Hairdresser from Suva, her child and patient 18 from Ba – the last person to have tested positive to COVID-19.

Bainimarama also confirms that the Muslim League Estate in Nabua Suva and the Soasoa Settlement outside Labasa have completed their 28 days isolation period.

He says the lockdowns imposed on these two communities have now been been lifted.

Fiji now has 13 days before the Expected Day of Declaration.