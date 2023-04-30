Two men in custody for alleged rape of underage girls

[File Photo]

Two men are in custody at the Sigatoka Police Station for allegedly raping a 16-year-old student yesterday.

According to police, the suspects offered to drop the victim off at her home, but instead took her to a drinking spot where they allegedly forced her to drink alcohol and then committed the offense.

Police states that a third suspect is currently being sought.

Article continues after advertisement

In the second incident, a man who allegedly raped his 12-year-old niece, resulting in her pregnancy will appear in court tomorrow.

Police states that the victim has been residing with the accused when the alleged incident took place in October last year.

The incident came to light when the victim complained of stomach pains and was taken to a health center where the pregnancy was confirmed.

She has since been placed under the care of the Fiji Women’s Crisis Center.

The man is scheduled to appear in the Labasa Magistrates Court.