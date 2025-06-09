Two men charged over separate fatal road accidents

Two men have been charged in relation to separate fatal road accidents that occurred over the weekend.

The first incident happened along the Kings Road in Vitogo on the night of September 26th, where a 40-year-old woman lost her life.

The accused has been charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death and one count of driving a motor vehicle without a valid driving license.

He was produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court on Monday 29th, and has been granted bail. He is scheduled to reappear in court on November 4th.

In a separate incident, a 41-year-old man was charged following the death of his 10-year-old daughter in a motor vehicle accident in Navola, Korolevu, on the afternoon of September 27th.

The accused has been charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death.

He appeared at the Sigatoka Magistrates Court on Monday and was also granted bail. His next court appearance is set for November 26th.

