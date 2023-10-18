TVET needs to be revitalized: Immanual

Apart from the realignment of human capital development investments, there is a need to revitalize technical and vocational education and training.

This has been highlighted by Assistant Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel while receiving the Human Capital Development Plan.

Immanuel says traditional institutions involved in the TVET sector have been mostly dismantled and finances are redirected.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the relevance and quality of human capital development programs should suit the demands of the Fijian economy and industries.

According to Esrom, the program should be modernized by adopting increased information and digital technology applications.

“We should primarily respond to national demands and the local economy rather than the global workforce supply. And he also mentioned that the efficiency of human capital development investments needs improvement.”

As announced in the revised 2021–2022 national budget, TSLS engaged an expert with international exposure and experience to review priority areas for scholarships and study loans.

Professor Hitendra Pillay of Queensland University of Technology presented his findings on the Human Capital Development Plan as well.