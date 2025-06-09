Turaga urges multi-front drug fight

Minister for Justice and Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga is calling on churches and communities to take an active role in the fight against drugs.

This follows the landmark court ruling on the nine individuals involved in transporting more than four tonnes of methamphetamine in the country, with Turaga stressing it is time to shake the foundation of criminal activities in the country.

He says communities and churches should consider involving former addicts, government agencies, and advocates in awareness programs.

“The signs are there. Most of these youths are up until two in the morning, roaming around with red eyes. These are the signs, but we choose to ignore them.”

Turaga adds that it is important to utilise platforms such as village meetings to raise awareness on pressing issues.

He says the government’s efforts to eradicate drugs remain a top priority and continue to be at the core of discussions during community visits.

