Turaga continues as AG

Attorney General of Fiji, Siromi Turaga

Siromi Turaga remains the Attorney General of Fiji.

When questioned by FBC News this evening, Turaga just responded by saying that he is still the AG.

This despite the recent reshuffle in cabinet by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka who had stated that the new appointments will come into effect on Tuesday, October 17.

Rabuka has announced Lands Minister Filimoni Vosarogo as the new Attorney General.

When probed further on the issue, Turaga only responded by saying that all queries must be directed towards the Prime Minister’s Office.

FBC News is trying to get comments from the Prime Minister, who is currently in Australia for a state visit.

However, on Monday, Rabuka justified the recent cabinet reshuffle, which has resulted in significant portfolio exchanges between ministers.

Rabuka acknowledges the changes will spark discussions and curiosity.