Tuna Bites campaign promotes food security

Tuna fish are displayed above.

The Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency and the Pacific Community launched the “Tuna Bites” campaign to celebrate the UN World Tuna Day and Pacific Tuna Month today.

The campaign, in partnership with National Governments, aims to showcase tuna as an important source of protein in the Pacific and highlight its significance for food security.

The campaign will be held in Pacific countries, Fiji, Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Niue, Samoa, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.

Director-General of FFA Doctor Manu Tupou-Roosen says tuna makes up a valuable part of Pacific food systems, livelihoods, and revenues and is a key contributor to socio-economic goals.

The campaign is based around a culinary competition that will feature the best tuna dish from each country.

The national competition will have a judging panel comprising renowned chefs and culinary experts who will select the winning dish based on taste, presentation, and other country-specific criteria.

The one-day competition will take place in each of the eight countries and will be broadcast on TV, allowing the public to appreciate the local culinary talent and the crucial role of tuna in Pacific cuisine and culture.

Executive Director of the Western Central Pacific Fisheries Commission Rhea Moss-Christian has labelled the Pacific Tuna Bite campaign an excellent initiative and they are committed to maintaining and conserving Tuna Fisheries at healthy stock levels.

Tuna is a vital “blue food”- food derived from aquatic sources – that can help provide a solution to the challenge of food security in the Pacific region.

Despite facing climate change-induced challenges such as rising sea levels and natural disasters, the region’s consumption of tuna remains high, ranging from 16 kg to 102 kg (SPC Coastal Fisheries Report card 2022) per person per annum.

According to 2021 statistics it also represents a key regional resource for employment and revenue with 27,500 jobs and $US480 million in government revenue from access and licensing fees.

The campaign is generously supported by the Overseas Fishery Cooperation Foundation of Japan.