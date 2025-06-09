Tuisawau showcases Fiji’s 50-year water strategy

Ro Filipe Tuisawau [Source: Fiji Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services, and Transport/Facebook]

Fiji is advancing its national infrastructure priorities, presenting a strategic roadmap to international partners at the 2025 Pacific Infrastructure Conference in Brisbane.

Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services, and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau outlined the country’s Infrastructure Pipeline Plan, focusing on critical projects to boost economic growth, climate resilience, and long-term water security.

He emphasized Fiji’s 50-Year Water Sector Strategy Plan as a key initiative to ensure sustainable water resources and strengthen the country’s resilience against climate impacts.

Ro Filipe also met with Grace Morgan, Director of Policy and Evaluation at the Millennium Challenge Corporation from the United States to discuss Fiji’s development priorities and the importance of international partnerships.

He reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to working closely with the MCC and other partners to deliver impactful infrastructure projects, including roads, water systems, jetties, energy, wastewater management, and land and maritime transport.

The Minister stressed that collaboration with international stakeholders is essential to implement projects efficiently, attract investment, and support sustainable economic growth.

Fiji aims to leverage these partnerships to modernize critical infrastructure while addressing climate and development challenges.

