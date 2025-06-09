Tuinaceva claims progress on traffic

Assistant Minister for Transport Naisa Tuinaceva says the government has begun addressing long standing traffic congestion issues across major transport corridors.

Speaking in Parliament during the debate on the President’s Address, Tuinaceva said congestion has affected motorists for more than a decade and occurs mainly during school days and peak hours.

He said government initiatives are already underway to improve traffic flow, particularly along the Suva–Nausori, Lami–Suva and Nadi–Lautoka corridors.

Tuinaceva told Parliament that work under the fifth phase of the government’s congestion plan in the Central Division has already reduced travelling time by between 15 and 25 minutes on major routes.

He added that further improvements are expected, with the government aiming to cut travel times by as much as 50 percent along the Suva–Nausori and other key corridors.

The Assistant Minister also pointed to proposals such as flexible working hours as part of wider efforts to ease peak hour traffic.

However, despite the government’s assurances, commuters continue to raise serious concerns about worsening congestion, particularly along the busy Suva–Nausori corridor where traffic queues often stretch for kilometres during peak hours.

Many motorists say travel times remain unpredictable, with delays regularly affecting workers, students and businesses relying on the main corridor linking the capital with growing residential areas in the Nausori region.

