Tubuna wants sustainable development

Assistant Minister in the Office of Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna during his recent visit to Nawi Island Integrated Resort project in Savusavu

Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna has stressed the importance of ensuring sustainable development.

During his recent visit to Nawi Island Integrated Resort project in Savusavu, the minister told the investors to be mindful of the environment.

He says the Government will create an enabling environment for everyone, including a partnership with the private sector.

The Company Director Melvin Chand informed the minister that as part of their environmentally sustainable practices, they aim to plant 100,000 mangrove plants on the island.

The project is owned by a group of investors and once completed, it is expected to boost economic opportunities in the Hidden Paradise.

Nawi Island is presently being developed into an International super yacht marina with luxury freehold residences, a private yacht club, and a world-class spa and resort.

A tour around the multi-million-dollar investment resort was also organized by the team.

Tubuna also met with the Savusavu business owners for a stakeholder dialogue where he highlighted the importance of working together to boost economic opportunities in the area.

