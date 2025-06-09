TSLS briefs students on overseas study requirements

The Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Service has held its first pre-departure orientation for High Achievers Higher Education Level 7 students in the Central Division.

The session is aimed at better preparing scholarship recipients before they begin their studies overseas.

TSLS officials outlined academic obligations, reporting requirements and compliance expectations under the scheme. Students were also briefed on the steps required before departure and during their studies overseas.

Officers highlighted the support systems available to scholarship holders and confirmed TSLS will remain accessible to assist students throughout the duration of their studies.

The program included an open forum with students and parents, allowing families to raise concerns and clarify expectations ahead of departure.

Each student later met with a joint panel made up of TSLS and Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation representatives. The discussions focused on individual circumstances and available support to help ease the transition overseas.

TSLS confirmed similar orientations will be held in the Western and Northern divisions in the coming weeks.

So far, 36 students have received overseas scholarship offers. TSLS says assessments are ongoing and has reminded applicants that submissions for all schemes close on Saturday.

