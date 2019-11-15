Transportation and providing adequate food supply a challenge: Usamate

The Minister of National Disaster Management has highlighted some main areas of concern facing Kadavu after it was battered by TC Sarai.

Minister Jone Usamate says a few schools on the Island were used as evacuation centres, and teams from the Ministry of Health have already visited them to ensure it’s in good condition for when school starts this month.

While transportation has been an area of concern in Kadavu, Usamate says plantations also suffered greatly.

Article continues after advertisement

“The other thing we have especially for Kadavu is that a lot of these schools are boarding schools. They are reliant on the plantations. The effect of Sarai has destroyed a lot of these plantations. Another of our concern is not just on the condition of the school, but also children coming to these boarding schools have an adequate food supply.”

With school to start 10-days from now, Usamate says the challenge is on ensuring adequate food supply for boarding schools.

Disaster relief teams have been deployed to assist in the recovery and distribution of food rations to those affected in Kadavu and other affected maritime islands.